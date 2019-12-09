Toronto police officer charged after allegedly Tasering, kicking handcuffed suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an officer is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, stemming from an incident with a suspect in early October.

Police said on Oct. 7, Const. Mahmodian with 53 Division was working with his partner when they responded to a call about a break and enter in the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West area around 12:50 a.m.

Mahmodian and his partner were informed that three suspects fled the area in a rideshare vehicle.

Police said when the two officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled on foot. After a short chase, one of the suspects surrendered to police.

While handcuffing the suspect, investigators said Mahmodian used his Taser on the suspect three times – once in full deployment more and twice in drive stun mode.

Police said he also kicked the suspect.

On Monday, Mahmodian was charged with one count of assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of attempting to obstruct justice.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Jan. 4, 2020.