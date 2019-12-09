Pittsburgh faces Montreal, looks for 6th straight home win

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens (13-11-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-9-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Montreal trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Penguins are 6-6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Evgeni Malkin with 1.0.

The Canadiens are 3-4-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Montreal serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Tomas Tatar leads the team averaging 0.7.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 16 goals, adding 15 assists and collecting 31 points. Malkin has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Tatar leads the Canadiens with 16 total assists and has recorded 25 points. Brendan Gallagher has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with a .867 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: Jesperi Kotkaniemi: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.