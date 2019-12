Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a shooting overnight Sunday sent one man to hospital.

The incident happened at an apartment building near 138 Avenue and 24 Street, according to police. Officers did not specify the time of the shooting.

The male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, officers said.

Police said there were no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

