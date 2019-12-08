Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man shot by officer in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating the conduct of officers who responded to an incident in downtown Toronto that resulted in one man being shot early Sunday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., Toronto police officers came across a stolen vehicle in the area of Vanauley Street and Queen Street West, just west of Spadina Avenue.

The SIU, Ontario’s police watchdog, said the suspect vehicle turned north on Vanauley Street and then east into a lane way.

The 43-year-old driver then made a U-turn in the lane way and the vehicle “became involved in a collision with a police cruiser,” the SIU said.

“There was an interaction and one officer discharged his firearm multiple times. The man was struck one time,” the SIU said.

The SIU said the man then attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by police.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

SIU has assigned 4 investigators, 2 FIs and 1 collision reconstructionist to investigate after a 43yo man was shot by a police officer today in the area of Vanauley and Queen in Toronto. https://t.co/iKaafWX02O — SIU (@SIUOntario) December 8, 2019

SIU investigating after man was shot by police in area of Queen and Spadina in Toronto. He was taken to hospital for treatment. More information to come. — SIU (@SIUOntario) December 8, 2019

