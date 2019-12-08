Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man shot by officer in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 10:42 am
Updated December 8, 2019 10:46 am
A photo from the scene.
A photo from the scene. Dave Kotyk / Global News

The Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating the conduct of officers who responded to an incident in downtown Toronto that resulted in one man being shot early Sunday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., Toronto police officers came across a stolen vehicle in the area of Vanauley Street and Queen Street West, just west of Spadina Avenue.

The SIU, Ontario’s police watchdog, said the suspect vehicle turned north on Vanauley Street and then east into a lane way.

The 43-year-old driver then made a U-turn in the lane way and the vehicle “became involved in a collision with a police cruiser,” the SIU said.

“There was an interaction and one officer discharged his firearm multiple times. The man was struck one time,” the SIU said.

The SIU said the man then attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by police.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

