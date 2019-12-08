Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man shot by officer in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating the conduct of officers who responded to an incident in downtown Toronto that resulted in one man being shot early Sunday morning.
At around 1:30 a.m., Toronto police officers came across a stolen vehicle in the area of Vanauley Street and Queen Street West, just west of Spadina Avenue.
The SIU, Ontario’s police watchdog, said the suspect vehicle turned north on Vanauley Street and then east into a lane way.
The 43-year-old driver then made a U-turn in the lane way and the vehicle “became involved in a collision with a police cruiser,” the SIU said.
READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man injured in crash involving cruisers in Brampton
“There was an interaction and one officer discharged his firearm multiple times. The man was struck one time,” the SIU said.
The SIU said the man then attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by police.
Toronto paramedics said they transported the man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.
COMMENTS