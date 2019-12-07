Junior hockey: Rockets edge Raiders, Vees steamroll Warriors

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of results from teams in the Okanagan.

At Prince Albert, Kelowna’s newest acquisition, Matthew Wedman, registered an assist as the Rockets downed the Raiders on Friday night despite managing just 15 shots on goal.

Dallon Wilton and Nolan Foote, with the game-winning goal midway through the third period, scored for Kelowna (15-8-1-2), which led 1-0 after the second period following a scoreless first. Wedman had the first assist on Foote’s power-play marker at 13:37.

Ozzy Wiesblatt, at 6:19 of the third to make it 1-1, replied for defending league champion Prince Albert (18-6-3-1).

The Raiders outshot the Rockets 27-15, limiting Kelowna to three shots in the first, six shots in the second and six shots in the third.

Roman Basran stopped 26 shots for Kelowna, with Boston Bilous turning aside 13 shots for Prince Albert.

The Rockets were 1-for-8 on the power play while the Raiders were 1-for-3 before a full crowd of 2,825. The rink has seating for 2,591 plus another 708 standing room.

For Kelowna, Friday’s tilt was the first of a six-game road swing through the East Division.

The Rockets will visit the Saskatoon Blades (14-13-1-1) on Saturday night, then finish their trip next week with games against Brandon, Winnipeg, Regina and, lastly, Moose Jaw.

In other WHL action from Friday, B.C. Division-leading Kamloops (18-9-0-1) posted a 5-4 shootout road win in Brandon (13-15-1-1). The Blazers are also touring the East Division. Saskatoon, meanwhile, had the night off.

At Penticton, the Vees scored early, with two goals in the first eight minutes, en route to steamrolling the Warriors on Friday night.

Jackson Niedermayer opened the scoring just 47 seconds into the contest, while Jack Barnes, with what turned out to be the game winner just minutes later, made it 2-0 at 7:27. Tyler Ho, with back-to-back goals in the second, and Carson Kosobud also scored for Penticton (24-9-1-0).

Carter Wilkie, who made it 2-1 at 12:18 of the first, replied for West Kelowna (5-20-4-2).

Yaniv Perets faced just 18 shots for Penticton, stopping 17. At the other end, Brock Baier had a far busier evening, making 40 saves on 45 shots.

Penticton was 0-for-4 on the power play while West Kelowna was 0-for-2.

At Vernon, Matt Kowalski had a five-point outing for the Vipers, with a hat trick and two assists, in a five-goal win over the Centennials.

Ben Helgeson, Landon Fuller, Dawson Holt, Jojo Tanaka-Campbell and Logan Cash also scored for Vernon (16-12-1-1). The game was tied 1-1 after the first period, with the Vipers leading 5-2 after 40 minutes.

Christian Buono, Tyson Galloway and Thomas Manty replied for Merritt (8-20-1-1).

Reilly Herbst stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Vipers, with Tanner Marshall facing 43 shots for the Cents, stopping 35.

Vernon was 2-for-6 on the power play while Merritt was 1-for-4.

At Nanaimo, the Silverbacks outshot their hosts 38-29 but couldn’t defeat the Island Division’s top team.

Jayden Price, who opened the scoring at 9:18 of the first period, had the lone goal for Salmon Arm (19-11-1-1).

FINAL SCORE:

Josh Kagan, at 18:24 of the second, and MacKenzie Merriman, at 15:58 of the third, scored for Nanaimo (22-8-1-1).

Jordan Naylor stopped 37 shots for the Clippers, with Ethan Langenegger making 27 saves for the Silverbacks.

Saturday’s Games

Wenatchee (16-12-3-1) at Vernon (16-12-1-1), 6 p.m.

Penticton (24-9-1-0) at West Kelowna (5-20-4-2), 6 p.m.

Salmon Arm (19-11-1-1) at Alberni Valley (15-12-0-2), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Results

Revelstoke 3, Kelowna 0

Grand Forks 6, Spokane 1

Kimberley 7, Sicamous 3

Summerland 4, Kamloops 3

Osoyoos 3, North Okanagan 2

Saturday’s Games

Princeton (12-10-1-0-3) at 100 Mile House (13-12-1-0-0), 7 p.m.

Grand Forks (10-15-0-0-2) at Beaver Valley (15-4-1-0-3), 7 p.m.

Kimberley (23-2-0-0-1) at Chase (16-7-0-0-2), 7 p.m.

Kelowna (19-5-1-0-0) at North Okanagan (9-14-0-0-4), 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke (18-3-1-0-2) at Summerland (12-13-0-0-4), 7:30 p.m.

Kamloops (10-17-0-0-1) at Osoyoos (4-19-1-0-2), 7:35 p.m.