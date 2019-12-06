More than a dozen snowfall warnings issued for B.C.’s central interior, up to 25 cm forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of B.C.’s central interior are being warned to brace for snow, and plenty of it.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for 14 regions of the interior, including the Bulkley Valley, Cariboo, Chilcotin, Prince George, Shuswap and Columbia regions.

“A front will remain almost stationary over a large swath of B.C. today through much of Saturday,” said Global BC Meteorologist Kristi Gordon.

“This will be the most snow so far this season for most of these regions. The front will slowly move south and weaken tomorrow afternoon.”

Heavy snow expected today through much of Saturday in areas such as the Cariboo, Central Interior, Chilcotin & Columbia. Share photos & info about what is going on near you. Tweet @KGordonGlobalBC or email weatherwindow@globaltv.com! #BCStorm@GlobalBC @BC1 pic.twitter.com/9AQEgUDZel — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) December 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

In many areas, the agency is warning people that they could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, starting Friday afternoon and continuing through the night.

“Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast for many locations south of Prince George, over the Stuart-Nechako region including Vanderhoof and south, and for southern sections of the Lakes District including Ootsa Lake,” according to the snowfall warning.

“For the area near Quesnel, communities closer to the Cariboo Mountains and along parts of the Yellowhead Highway, 15 to 25 cm of snow is possible by Saturday morning.”

Motorists are being advised to adjust their driving to match changing road conditions, and that visibility may be reduced at times.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke

Much of the interior is already dealing with snowy conditions, including the Trans-Canada Highway, which was closed near Revelstoke at 4:30 a.m. due to a head-on collision involving two semi trucks.

Police are also reminding drivers “that roadways are constructed for safe driving at or below the posted speed limit. Driving to road conditions means travelling at a rate which ensures the ability to safely maintain your lane and stay on the road.”

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers are also being advised to check DriveBC before hitting the road to check conditions.