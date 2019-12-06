Menu

Crime

Toronto police issue alert after man allegedly exposed himself at bus stops

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 4:38 pm
Police said the same man is believed to be responsible for three incidents.
Police said the same man is believed to be responsible for three incidents. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a man allegedly exposed himself to women at bus stops multiple times.

Police said officers received a call on Nov. 29 shortly before 7 p.m. after a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman at a bus stop near Bellamy Road North and Brimorton Drive in Scarborough.

Officials said on two other occasions — one in September and one in October — the man was seen naked from the waist down or wearing boxers from the waist down.

In each incident, between 6 and 6:30 a.m., the man allegedly approached women at bus stops, exposed himself, and then drove away.

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a 2014 to 2017 silver Ford Edge SUV.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s who is around six-foot-two with short black hair and a husky build.

Police said anyone who sees him should not approach him and asked that they call 911.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

