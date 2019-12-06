Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay appoints new president and CEO

Send this page to someone via email

A familiar face to central Ontario health care is returning as Kelly Isfan has been appointed the new president and CEO of Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

The hospital’s board of governors announced Friday that Isfan will assume the new positions effective April 1.

Veronica Nelson will stay in the roles until April and then resume her role as chief operating officer, the board stated.

Isfan has more than 30 years of health-care experience and previously served as president and CEO at Norfolk General and West Haldimand General Hospitals, and Campbellford Memorial Hospital.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the RMH team of staff and medical staff who work together to make RMH such a well-respected community hospital,” Isfan said. “I am also looking forward to making connections in the community both personally and professionally.”

Isfan has also worked in Saskatchewan and British Columbia. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan and a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota. She has served on the Ontario Hospital Association Board of Directors and has contributed to several OHA and Ministry of Health committees.

The board of governors say her strengths include a strong focus on community outreach, partnership development and quality care. She is also an advocate for bringing exceptional health care to rural communities.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter at our hospital, as we continue to enhance our exceptional care and services and build our local Ontario Health Team,” said Val Harris, chairperson of the board of governors. “Ms. Isfan’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of our community hospital.”

