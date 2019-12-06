Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in gas station robbery in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 12:33 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of robbing a gas station.
A Peterborough man is accused of robbing a gas station. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following a robbery at a gas station earlier this week.

Peterborough Police Service said on Monday around 1:30 p.m., a man dressed in all black entered a Lansdowne Street W. gas station. He allegedly threatened the store clerk and demanded the clerk give him free gas.

READ MORE: 2 arrested for business break-and-enters in Peterborough, Lakefield: police

The suspect then allegedly filled up a jug of gas and was last seen fleeing west on foot.

Through the investigation, the suspect was identified.

On Tuesday, officers located the suspect driving in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets.

Todd David MacKenzie, 46, was arrested and charged with robbery with theft.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
A Peterborough man pleads for the return of a pendant containing his baby’s ashes
A Peterborough man pleads for the return of a pendant containing his baby’s ashes
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyTheftPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceGas StationLansdowne StreetGas Station RobberyLansdowne St.
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.