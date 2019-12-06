Arrest made in gas station robbery in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following a robbery at a gas station earlier this week.

Peterborough Police Service said on Monday around 1:30 p.m., a man dressed in all black entered a Lansdowne Street W. gas station. He allegedly threatened the store clerk and demanded the clerk give him free gas.

The suspect then allegedly filled up a jug of gas and was last seen fleeing west on foot.

Through the investigation, the suspect was identified.

On Tuesday, officers located the suspect driving in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets.

Todd David MacKenzie, 46, was arrested and charged with robbery with theft.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Tuesday.

