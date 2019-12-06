Menu

Snow squall watch in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 11:39 am
Lake effect snow squalls are expected to become organized late Friday afternoon or early Friday evening and to weaken on Saturday morning.
Lake effect snow squalls are expected to become organized late Friday afternoon or early Friday evening and to weaken on Saturday morning. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

A snow squall watch is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Hillsdale, Lagoon City and Washago, Environment Canada says.

Lake-effect snow squalls are expected to become organized late Friday afternoon or early Friday evening and to weaken on Saturday morning.

READ MORE: ‘Skating rink’ roads blamed for fatal crash, multiple collisions in southern Ontario

Under the heaviest snow squalls, Environment Canada says visibility will be significantly reduced and that snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres will be possible.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the federal weather agency says.

READ MORE: Southern Georgian Bay OPP say people driving too fast for winter road conditions

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense, accumulating snow or near zero visibility on the road.

Are you prepared for winter driving?
Are you prepared for winter driving?
