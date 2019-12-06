Philadelphia Flyers set to play do battle with the Senators on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Senators (12-16-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-8-5, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Ottawa Senators.

The Flyers are 12-4-3 against conference opponents. Philadelphia has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 84.1% of opponent chances.

The Senators are 9-9-0 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 15, Ottawa won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oskar Lindblom leads the Flyers with 11 goals and has collected 18 points. Sean Couturier has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 21 points, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists. Anthony Duclair has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Senators Injuries: Craig Anderson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.