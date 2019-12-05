Pavelski scores on power play in OT, Stars beat Jets 3-2

Send this page to someone via email

DALLAS – Joe Pavelski scored on the power play 2:02 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night.

The winning goal came 31 seconds after Josh Morrissey went to the penalty box. Tyler Seguin picked up a rebound of his own shot and sent a backhand pass to Pavelski, who scored his sixth goal this season.

Dallas goalie Ben Bishop made 36 saves, 15 in the third period and overtime. Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov scored the first two goals of the game. The Stars had lost 11 of the last 14 games against Winnipeg.

Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele tied the game with third-period goals for the Jets. Scheifele’s came with 45 seconds left in regulation, after goalie Connor Hellebuyck had been lifted for a sixth skater. Hellebuyck also had 36 saves.

The Stars pulled within one point of the Jets, third in the Central Division.

