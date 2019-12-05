Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, December 5, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2019 11:02 pm

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. – Jeremy McKenna scored a hat trick as the Moncton Wildcats beat the Victoriaville Tigres 6-2 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Mark Rumsey, Jordan Spence and Julien Hebert also scored for the Wildcats (22-6-0) while Alexander Khovanov added three assists.

Jerome Gravel and Conor Frenette found the back of the net for the Tigres (9-16-5).

Charles-Antoine Lavallee made 27 saves for Moncton as Tristan Cote-Cazenave turned away 26-of-32 shots for Victoriaville.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
QMJHLHalifax MooseheadsSaint John Sea DogsAcadie-Bathurst TitanROUYN-NORANDA HUSKIESMoncton WildcatsQuebec RempartsCape Breton Screaming EaglesRimouski OceanicSherbrooke PhoenixCharlottetown IslandersChicoutimi SagueneensBlainville-Boisbriand ArmadaVal-d'Or Foreursdrummondville-voltigeursgatineau-olympiquesbaie-comeau-drakkarqmjhl-roundupshawinigan-cataractesvictoriaville-tigres
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.