Kelowna RCMP investigating weekend altercation on Bernard Avenue

A weekend altercation along Bernard Avenue that involved two men is being investigated by Kelowna RCMP.

According to police, the incident happened early Saturday, along the 200 block just before 2:30 a.m., with one man getting injured and needing medical attention.

Police say officers spoke to a number of witnesses, and confirmed that an altercation took place between the two men.

The injured male was taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

“Police have identified all parties involved in the incident and the investigation remains ongoing with their co-operation,” said RCMP Const. Lesley Smith.

If you recorded this incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

