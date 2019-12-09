Those Old Radio Shows December 13-14

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Dec. 13:

Hour 1: Jack Benny – Jack Talks about Christmas Party He Gave; Richard Diamond – A Christmas Carol

Hour 2: Miracle on 34th Street

Hour 3: Phil Harris & Alice Faye – Dishwasher or Mink; The Saint – Santa Claus Is No Saint

Hour 4: Sealed Test Variety – Christmas Show; Tarzan – Congo Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 14:

Hour 1: Burns & Allen – Santa & the Wicked Pirate; Duffy’s Tavern – Colburn Plays Santa

Hour 2: Suspense – Out For Christmas; NBC Theater – It’s A Wonderful Life

Hour 3: Screen Actors Guild – Holiday Inn; Red Skelton – Christmas Trees

Hour 4: Terry and the Pirates – Gifts / Christmas in Rhyme; Great Gildersleeve – Lonely Christmas

Hour 5: Family Theater – Lullaby of Christmas; Lights Out – Uninhabited

