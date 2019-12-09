Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
those old radio shows

Those Old Radio Shows December 13-14

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted December 9, 2019 10:00 am

Friday, Dec. 13:

Hour 1: Jack Benny – Jack Talks about Christmas Party He Gave; Richard Diamond – A Christmas Carol
Hour 2: Miracle on 34th Street
Hour 3: Phil Harris & Alice Faye – Dishwasher or Mink; The Saint – Santa Claus Is No Saint
Hour 4: Sealed Test Variety – Christmas Show; Tarzan – Congo Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 14:

Hour 1: Burns & Allen – Santa & the Wicked Pirate; Duffy’s Tavern – Colburn Plays Santa
Hour 2: Suspense – Out For Christmas; NBC Theater – It’s A Wonderful Life
Hour 3: Screen Actors Guild – Holiday Inn; Red Skelton – Christmas Trees
Hour 4: Terry and the Pirates – Gifts / Christmas in Rhyme; Great Gildersleeve – Lonely Christmas
Hour 5: Family Theater – Lullaby of Christmas; Lights Out – Uninhabited

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Old Time Radiothose old radio showsradio playsOld RadioOld Radio Showsold time radio showsvintage radioold radio plays
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.