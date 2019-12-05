Like a good neighbour? New Kitchener program will recognize their efforts

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener has launched a new initiative in order to recognize residents who go the distance for those living around them.

Be it raking a neighbours leaves or hosting a street party, the Good Neighbour Recognition Program has been created by the city to allow neighbours a chance to thank their neighbours for acts of kindness.

“In neighbourhoods across Kitchener, good deeds by good neighbours happen every day,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a statement. “These small acts of kindness make a big difference in our community and they play an important role in creating the kind of caring and inclusive city we can all be proud to call home.”

The city says the initiative was inspired by the Snow Angel Recognition Program, which had received 350 submissions in three years. Kitchener says many of those came from acts of kindness which did not involve a snow shovel.

The new program will begin accepting nominations on New Year’s Day for individuals who go above and beyond.

Those who wish to nominate a neighbour will be able to do so online or over the phone.

The city says, “every individual, group, business, and organization that is nominated will receive a thank you card from their neighbour, with signatures from the mayor and members of council in recognition of their efforts.”

There will also be a bi-monthly draw for prizes.