Okanagan weather: pockets of rain and snow ahead

Temperatures fell to -4 degrees on Thursday in the Central Okanagan, as the day began under cloudy skies.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the afternoon, as the mercury climbs toward, and likely above, the freezing mark for a daytime high.
There is a chance of flurries in the valley bottom Thursday night into Friday morning as region flips back below freezing overnight.
It’ll be another cloudy start to the day on Friday, as the first work week of December finishes with the next frontal boundary bringing risks of pockets of rain and snow later in the day.
Friday and Saturday’s daytime highs will be around 4 degrees, with patches of mixed precipitation possible to start the weekend, changing to a chance of snow on Saturday night.
Skies will have cleared by Sunday, as an arctic high pressure system builds in cold air, with a morning low around -6 and the daytime high struggling to get to the freezing mark.
Some sunshine will return to start the second week of December on Monday, before clouds arrive mid-week with afternoon highs around freezing.
