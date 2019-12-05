Peterborough man charged with robbery with violence, assaulting officers: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including robbery with violence, following a Wednesday evening incident.

Peterborough Police Service says around 7:40 p.m., a woman in her 20s was walking northbound on Aylmer Street in the area of Charlotte Street when she was assaulted by an unknown man walking past her.

Police say the man stole the woman’s wallet and grocery bag. The suspect then fled the area.

Police say a witness in the area followed the suspect while calling 911.

A short time later, officers located the suspect in the area of Aylmer and Hunter streets. Police allege he was found to be in possession of a knife and resisted arrest and assaulted two officers.

Ryan Richard Demorest, 33, of St. Lukes Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery with violence

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer

Resisting a peace officer

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Failure to attend court (from a previous incident)

Police say he was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

