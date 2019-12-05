Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with robbery with violence, assaulting officers: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 1:52 pm
Updated December 5, 2019 2:01 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man was charged with robbery with violence following an incident in the downtown area on Wednesday night. Global News File

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including robbery with violence, following a Wednesday evening incident.

Peterborough Police Service says around 7:40 p.m., a woman in her 20s was walking northbound on Aylmer Street in the area of Charlotte Street when she was assaulted by an unknown man walking past her.

READ MORE: 2 arrested for business break and enters in Peterborough, Lakefield, police say

Police say the man stole the woman’s wallet and grocery bag. The suspect then fled the area.

Police say a witness in the area followed the suspect while calling 911.

A short time later, officers located the suspect in the area of Aylmer and Hunter streets. Police allege he was found to be in possession of a knife and resisted arrest and assaulted two officers.

Ryan Richard Demorest, 33, of St. Lukes Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Robbery with violence
  • Two counts of assaulting a peace officer
  • Resisting a peace officer
  • Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Failure to attend court (from a previous incident)

Police say he was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

