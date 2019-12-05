Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Primeau starts for Habs against Avs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2019 11:32 am

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau will make his NHL debut tonight when the rookie starts against the visiting Colorado Avalanche.

Primeau, 20, was called up from the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket earlier this week just before the Canadiens place backup goalie Keith Kinkaid on waivers.

The Canadiens have back-to-back games on tap, with Carey Price likely to get the nod tomorrow night in New York against the Rangers.

A seventh-round Habs pick (199th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft, Primeau earned the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in the NCAA last season with Northeastern University.

Primeau, the son of former NHLer Keith Primeau, is 7-4-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .910 save percentage with Laval this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueMontreal CanadiensHABSQuebec SportsMontreal HockeyCanadiensCanadiens HockeyHabs hockeyQuebec hockey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.