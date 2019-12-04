Menu

2 people in critical condition after head-on collision in Montérégie: provincial police

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 9:53 pm
A file photo of a Sûreté du Québec police cruiser. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Two people are fighting for their lives after a two vehicles collided head-on in the Montérégie region.

According to Quebec provincial police, one of the vehicles was traveling on Boulevard Saint Jean Baptiste in Sainte-Martine, Que. when it deviated from its lane and crashed head-on into the incoming car.

The two people in the vehicle that deviated were transported to hospital and are in critical condition.

READ MORE: Excessive speed, lack of seatbelts main cause of Quebec road accidents in 2015

The driver in the second vehicle was also taken to hospital but sustained minor injuries.

Police say the collision happened at around 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Boulevard is closed in both directions in Sainte-Martine while the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

