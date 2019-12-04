Woman’s injury occurred during ‘lawful discharge’ of Barrie police duty: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, will not be laying charges in relation to a Barrie arrest during which a woman suffered a fractured hand.

At about 12:40 a.m. on May 18, two Barrie police officers were on patrol in a marked cruiser on Mary Street when a black pickup truck caught their attention, according to the SIU.

The truck, which was pulled into a parking lot, matched the description of one that had been reported stolen, the SIU says.

The police officers got out of their vehicle and approached the woman who was driving to tell her that she was under arrest.

The woman started the vehicle, at which time one of the officers drew his baton and smashed the driver’s door window in an effort, he says, to extricate the woman from the pickup truck, according to the SIU.

The woman accelerated and the truck hit the wall and front entrance of a church before the airbag deployed and the vehicle came to a stop. The officers approached the pickup, opened the driver’s door and ordered the woman to come out, which she did, the SIU says.

The woman then got on the ground and was handcuffed by the officers before an ambulance arrived at the scene to take her to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a fractured right hand, the SIU adds.

“On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that [the officers] committed a criminal offence in connection with the complainant’s arrest and injury,” the SIU’s interim director Joseph Martino said in the case report.

“Observing a vehicle that matched one that had been reported stolen and recognizing the complainant in the driver’s seat as the person who was reported to have stolen it, [the officers] were in the lawful discharge of their duty when they sought to arrest the complainant.”

No charges were laid, and the file has been closed.

