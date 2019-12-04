Stars take on the Jets on 3-game skid

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets (16-10-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (15-10-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory against Winnipeg.

The Stars are 5-3-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Dallas has given up 16 power-play goals, killing 83.5% of opponent chances.

The Jets are 11-6-0 in conference games. Winnipeg serves 6.1 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Dmitry Kulikov leads the team averaging 0.7.

In their last meeting on Nov. 21, Dallas won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 21 points, scoring six goals and collecting 15 assists. Jamie Benn has recorded four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Story continues below advertisement

Patrik Laine has collected 25 total points while scoring seven goals and totalling 18 assists for the Jets. Blake Wheeler has recorded one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: Dmitry Kulikov: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.