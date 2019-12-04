MacKinnon and Colorado take on Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Colorado Avalanche (16-8-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (13-11-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup against Toronto. He’s fifth in the NHL with 42 points, scoring 17 goals and recording 25 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 7-3-4 at home. Toronto ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 16.

The Avalanche have gone 8-5-1 away from home. Colorado averages 10.2 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.7 goals and 6.4 assists per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Toronto won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 16 goals, adding 15 assists and collecting 31 points. Ilya Mikheyev has totalled six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 25 total assists and has collected 42 points. Cale Makar has collected six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body), Erik Johnson: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.