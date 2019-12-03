Calgary police seek public’s help looking for man gone missing from care facility

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are hoping the public can help find a senior who went missing from a care facility on Tuesday.

According to investigators, 70-year-old Richard Foster was seen leaving the facility in the 900 block of 18A Street N.E. at about 12:40 p.m.

He was last seen walking on the east side of the facility along 18A Street N.W. about 15 minutes later, wearing blue jeans and a black or blue T-shirt with “Dakota” written on it in white.

Police said Foster has a medical condition and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

