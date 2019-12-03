Hamilton police announce another arrest after violent September protest at Mohawk College

Send this page to someone via email

An additional arrest has been made in connection to a protest that turned violent at Mohawk College in late September.

Hamilton police say they’ve charged 27-year-old Michael Lickers of Hamilton with assault level one and intimidation, as a result of their ongoing investigation into the Sept. 29 incident.

Lickers has been released on a promise to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Police say additional charges have also been laid against 27-year-old Alaa Al Soufi of Toronto following a review of further video evidence.

He had initially been arrested in late October and now faces charges of assault level one, theft under $5,000, intimidation and disguise with intent.

A protest outside an event by People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier took a violent turn on the evening of Sept. 29, when demonstrators clashed with supporters and attendees and at least two people were led away in handcuffs.

A total of five people are now facing charges in connection with the violence.