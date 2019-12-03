Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police announce another arrest after violent September protest at Mohawk College

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 3, 2019 5:49 pm
Hamilton police say they are investigating an incident in which a senior with a walker was "obstructed" while trying to enter Mohawk College at a Maxime Bernier speaking event in Hamilton, Ont., in September.
Hamilton police say they are investigating an incident in which a senior with a walker was "obstructed" while trying to enter Mohawk College at a Maxime Bernier speaking event in Hamilton, Ont., in September. @ThinGrayLine01

An additional arrest has been made in connection to a protest that turned violent at Mohawk College in late September.

Hamilton police say they’ve charged 27-year-old Michael Lickers of Hamilton with assault level one and intimidation, as a result of their ongoing investigation into the Sept. 29 incident.

READ MORE: Protesters, supporters clash outside Maxime Bernier event in Hamilton

Lickers has been released on a promise to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Police say additional charges have also been laid against 27-year-old Alaa Al Soufi of Toronto following a review of further video evidence.

He had initially been arrested in late October and now faces charges of assault level one, theft under $5,000, intimidation and disguise with intent.

READ MORE: Toronto Syrian restaurant says it was forced to close after receiving death threats

A protest outside an event by People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier took a violent turn on the evening of Sept. 29, when demonstrators clashed with supporters and attendees and at least two people were led away in handcuffs.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of five people are now facing charges in connection with the violence.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceMaxime BernierPeople's Party Of CanadaMohawk CollegeHamilton protest violenceMaxime Bernier Mohawk CollegeMohawk College protest
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.