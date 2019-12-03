Menu

Crime

Woman with baby wanted after allegedly taking off from Toronto police, crashing stolen car

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 5:08 pm
Colbie Harris is seen in an undated photo.
Colbie Harris is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman with an infant who allegedly crashed a stolen car and took off from the scene.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, police said the 27-year-old woman was seen driving a stolen car.

After officers tried to stop the woman, she allegedly took off and crashed the vehicle at a construction site near Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said the woman left the area on foot and that witnesses reported she had a baby with her.

“Police are concerned for the safety of her and the baby following the collision,” officers wrote.

The statement said Colbie Harris is wanted for failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a collision, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

