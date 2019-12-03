Food Bank of Waterloo Region looking to raise 1,500 hampers on Giving Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

It is Giving Tuesday, which falls on the heels of Cyber Monday and encourages people to give back.

That could mean helping out or making a donation of money or goods to charity.

If you are looking to donate locally, the Food Bank of Waterloo Region is a great option.

Between 12:01 a.m. and midnight, they are running the #24HoursofGiving campaign in hopes of raising 1,500 healthy hampers to help needy families in the area. At noon on Tuesday, they were at 354 healthy hampers.

We are halfway through #24HoursofGiving and need your help to reach our goal of 1,500 hampers! So far with your help we’ve raised enough for 354 hampers. Give today at https://t.co/S6k80osdPv! #GivingTuesdayWR pic.twitter.com/CVpyfAiLxR — The Food Bank of WR (@FoodBankWatReg) December 3, 2019

“Healthy hampers provide really a selection of fresh, frozen and non-perishable food items that reflect Canada’s Food Guide recommendation,” explained Kim Wilhelm, director of development with the food bank. “So it could be fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk and a variety of protein options. And we pair that with canned and boxed non-perishable food items.”

Through its network of over 100 local agencies, she says the food bank helped provide meals to more than 34,500 people in 2018.

“That’s benefitting one in 20 households locally in Waterloo Region who are struggling to put food on the table,” Wilhelm said.

It’s #GivingTuesday, and our friends at Central division didn’t disappoint. 356 pounds of food was raised and delivered to @FoodBankWatReg today. Thanks to all members for taking part in the food drive and giving back to @RegionWaterloo. pic.twitter.com/C6jcGtt6lr — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 3, 2019

“When you think about the one in 20 households, that could be somebody on your street, somebody on the floor in your apartment, it could be a co-worker or somebody at your church.

“One in 20 is actually a really small number so we never know where that individual is.”

If you are looking to lend a hand, head to thefoodbank.ca/givingtuesday, call 519-423-5576 or head over to 50 Alpine Ct. in Kitchener.

While the food bank will gladly accept any and all donations, the best way to help is to donate money.

“We’re fortunate to be able to have strong relationships with food industry partners such as Walmart, Sobey’s, Loblaw and many local farmers so we’re able to take one dollar and stretch it into three meals,” Wilhelm said.