Canada

Alberta’s top court dismisses beer battle appeal, province won’t have to repay brewers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2019 1:04 pm
Alberta's top court is dismissing the province's appeal of a ruling that disallowed a program intended to promote sales of local craft beers.

Alberta’s top court is dismissing the province’s appeal of a ruling that disallowed a program intended to promote sales of local craft beers.

But the Court of Appeal tossed out an earlier judgment that granted two out-of-province brewers more than $2 million in damages.

READ MORE: Alberta loses beer battle with Steam Whistle, Great Western breweries

The three appeal judges were unanimous in saying that the plan under the previous NDP government to charge the same mark-ups for all brewers but offer a grant to local ones violated the Constitution.

They say it’s clear the program was intended to restrict trade between provinces.

Alberta’s craft beer market growing despite trade challenges

READ MORE: Beer battle brewing: Alberta launches trade challenge against Ontario over access to liquor stores

However, they add that the restitution the government was ordered to pay to Steam Whistle Brewing and Great Western Brewing was invalid.

The ruling says restitution must only be paid for unjust taxes, and the extra costs imposed on the brewers were not taxes.

