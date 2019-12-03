Menu

Atlantic Canada

Snow, ice and rain make for ugly morning commute across the Maritimes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2019 8:05 am
Updated December 3, 2019 8:07 am
Global News Morning Forecast: December 3
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Schools were closed and treacherous driving conditions were reported across the Maritimes Tuesday as the region was coated in a frigid mix of snow, ice and rain.

With snow coming down in the western and northern half of New Brunswick, most schools in the province were shut down.

READ MORE: Messy, three-day mix of snow, ice and rain in the forecast for Atlantic Canada

Meanwhile, freezing rain warnings remain in effect for most of mainland Nova Scotia, where driving conditions were poor for the morning commute.

Story continues below advertisement

Conditions were at their worst in northern parts of the province and inland areas, where temperatures remained below freezing.

In P.E.I., Environment Canada says snow and ice pellets are expected over western areas of the Island, while the central and eastern areas are getting freezing rain or ice pellets.

As well, higher-than-normal water levels will combine with pounding surf along the Island’s northeastern-facing shores.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
