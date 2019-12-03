Snow, ice and rain make for ugly morning commute across the Maritimes

Send this page to someone via email

Schools were closed and treacherous driving conditions were reported across the Maritimes Tuesday as the region was coated in a frigid mix of snow, ice and rain.

With snow coming down in the western and northern half of New Brunswick, most schools in the province were shut down.

Meanwhile, freezing rain warnings remain in effect for most of mainland Nova Scotia, where driving conditions were poor for the morning commute.

Conditions were at their worst in northern parts of the province and inland areas, where temperatures remained below freezing.

In P.E.I., Environment Canada says snow and ice pellets are expected over western areas of the Island, while the central and eastern areas are getting freezing rain or ice pellets.

As well, higher-than-normal water levels will combine with pounding surf along the Island’s northeastern-facing shores.