Dallas takes on Winnipeg, seeks to end 3-game skid

Dallas Stars (15-10-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (16-10-1, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Stars take on Winnipeg.

The Jets are 4-2-0 against Central Division teams. Winnipeg averages just 2.6 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Dmitry Kulikov leads the team averaging 0.4.

The Stars are 11-3-3 in conference matchups. Dallas has allowed 16 power-play goals, killing 83.5% of opponent chances.

Dallas beat Winnipeg 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with 12 goals and has collected 20 points. Patrik Laine has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Tyler Seguin has recorded 21 total points while scoring six goals and totalling 15 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has totalled four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: Dmitry Kulikov: day to day (upper body).

Stars Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.