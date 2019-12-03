Maple Leafs visit the Flyers after overtime win

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs (13-11-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-7-5, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Philadelphia Flyers after the Maple Leafs knocked off Buffalo 2-1 in overtime.

The Flyers are 11-4-3 in conference play. Philadelphia has given up 11 power-play goals, killing 85.7% of opponent chances.

The Maple Leafs are 7-8-4 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks seventh in the NHL recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.6 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Philadelphia won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has recorded 25 total points while scoring nine goals and collecting 16 assists for the Flyers. Sean Couturier has totalled three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Auston Matthews has recorded 31 total points while scoring 16 goals and totalling 15 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.