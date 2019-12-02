Menu

Crime

13-year-old facing sexual assault, death threat charges in Leeds County, OPP says

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 7:40 pm
When asked when the youth would appear in court, OPP said it would be at a later date in December.
When asked when the youth would appear in court, OPP said it would be at a later date in December.

A youth is facing serious charges in Leeds County.

OPP say a 13-year-old unidentified youth was arrested on Nov. 30 by Leeds and Thousand Island OPP officers after receiving a complaint about threats being made against another youth.

OPP have charged the 13-year-old with sexual assault of a person under the age of 16 and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police would not release any more information about the alleged incident.



