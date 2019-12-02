13-year-old facing sexual assault, death threat charges in Leeds County, OPP says

Send this page to someone via email

A youth is facing serious charges in Leeds County.

OPP say a 13-year-old unidentified youth was arrested on Nov. 30 by Leeds and Thousand Island OPP officers after receiving a complaint about threats being made against another youth.

OPP have charged the 13-year-old with sexual assault of a person under the age of 16 and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police would not release any more information about the alleged incident.

When asked when the youth would appear in court, OPP said it would be at a later date in December.

