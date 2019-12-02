Halton Region school buses cancelled in Zone 3

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board says Tapleytown School is closed Monday because there is no power at the school.

The public board and Hamilton Catholic District School Board say all other schools are open and buses are running, but they are advising students and parents to expect delays.

Icy road conditions in Halton Hills have forced the Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board to cancel all transportation services in Zone 3 only.

Schools are open in both boards.

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019: All schools open. School buses cancelled for Zone 3 only. Parents who keep their children at home when schools are open, MUST report this absence before the school day starts. More at https://t.co/KrqhA81V2D. pic.twitter.com/O1ydZQSoWa — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) December 2, 2019

Mon. Dec. 2/19: School bus transportation CANCELLED to and from school today for ZONE 3! All SCHOOLS are OPEN in all Zones and buses are running in Zones 1 & 2! Check HSTS for bus delays in Zones 1 &2: https://t.co/9jN8WIPbJa pic.twitter.com/VNzXicCQmC — Halton Catholic DSB (@HCDSB) December 2, 2019

Buses for zones 1 and 2 will run, however officials are advising students and parents to expect delays because of snow-covered roads.

A winter storm that brought freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to a wide swath of Southern Ontario on Sunday led to hundreds of crashes in Hamilton, Niagara and the GTA.

#OPP have received reports of multiple collisions across the #GTA this morning. Please remember to always drive according to weather conditions. If involved in a collision, steer it clear and move off the highway. #SeeSnowGoSlow ^ag #OPP_HSD pic.twitter.com/FpCe5Z3kG1 — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) December 2, 2019

