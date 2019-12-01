Menu

Crime

SiRT investigating after man suffers arm injury during arrest at Halifax prisoner care facility

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 4:55 pm
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media on Nov. 18, 2019. .
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media on Nov. 18, 2019. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is leading the investigation into an incident at Halifax Regional Police’s prisoner care facility on Sunday.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police say at around 9 a.m., a 59-year-old man “became aggressive and assaulted a prisoner care facility officer.”

READ MORE: Amherst police cleared of wrongdoing after man dies shortly after arrest

Police say as officers were trying to restrain the man, he received an injury to his right upper arm.

He was taken to the Dartmouth General Hospital for treatment. Police say they expect to lay charges.

The matter was turned over the Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police officers won’t face charges in case of N.S. man bitten by police dog, SiRT rules

Police said they would not be commenting past the news release.

