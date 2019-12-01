SiRT investigating after man suffers arm injury during arrest at Halifax prisoner care facility

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is leading the investigation into an incident at Halifax Regional Police’s prisoner care facility on Sunday.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police say at around 9 a.m., a 59-year-old man “became aggressive and assaulted a prisoner care facility officer.”

Police say as officers were trying to restrain the man, he received an injury to his right upper arm.

He was taken to the Dartmouth General Hospital for treatment. Police say they expect to lay charges.

The matter was turned over the Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Police said they would not be commenting past the news release.