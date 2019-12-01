Menu

Canada

Fire destroys postal van and some parcels in Newfoundland Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2019 4:35 pm
File / Global News

Some parcels were destroyed and others damaged when a Canada Post van caught fire Sunday in St. John’s, N.L.

Capt. Craig Cox of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department says crews were able to respond within three minutes of the call, shortly before 11 a.m., but the vehicle was fully involved when they arrived.

He says the driver was out of the vehicle, delivering parcels, when he saw smoke coming from under the dash.

READ MORE: 18-month-old girl dies in southern New Brunswick house fire: RCMP

Cox says the blaze quickly spread to the cargo area of the vehicle.

He says while some parcels were destroyed, the rest are scorched or have smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
