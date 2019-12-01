Menu

WHL Roundup: Saturday, November 30, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2019 2:42 am

EDMONTON – Josh Williams set up two goals before scoring the winner at 8:19 of the third period as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Calgary Hitmen 5-4 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Jalen Luypen, Loeden Schaufler, David Kope and Vladimir Alistrov also scored for the Oil Kings (16-6-6).

Orca Wiesblatt, Riley Stotts, Adam Kydd and Carson Focht had goals for the Hitmen (14-7-3).

Sebastian Cossa kicked out 19 shots for Edmonton, while Brayden Peters turned away 28 shots for Calgary.

The Oil Kings went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Hitmen were 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

ROCKETS 3 COUGARS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Captain Nolan Foote scored twice, including the winner on the power play in the third period, as Kelowna (14-8-3) edged Prince George (6-17-2) for its fifth win in six games.

BLAZERS 4 WINTERHAWKS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Connor Zary, Orrin Centazzo and Ryan Hughes each finished with a goal and an assist, while Dylan Garand made 30 saves in Kamloops’ (17-9-1) victory against Portland (16-6-3).

TIGERS 5 BLADES 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Elijah Brown had a goal and two assists, while captain James Hamblin chipped in three helpers as Medicine Hat (18-7-1) scored three third-period goals in a span of 1:33 to defeat Saskatoon (14-13-2).

CHIEFS 4 ROYALS 3 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Kral recorded his ninth goal of the season just two minutes into overtime to cap off a come-from-behind victory for Spokane (13-9-3) against Victoria (13-8-2).

PATS 4 REBELS 3

RED DEER, Alta. — Ty Kolle scored a couple goals and Max Paddock made a season-high 45 saves as Regina (6-16-2) eked out a victory against Red Deer (7-15-3).

RAIDERS 4 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Aliaksei Protas, Ilya Usau, and Ozzy Wiesblatt recorded multi-point games as Prince Albert (18-5-4) completed a sweep of a weekend home-and-home series against Swift Current (6-15-3).

AMERICANS 5 GIANTS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Edge Lambert posted his first multi-goal game by scoring twice, while Talyn Boyko made 43 saves as Tri-City (12-10-3) snapped its six-game losing streak with a win over Vancouver (13-11-2).

ICE 6 WHEAT KINGS 5

WINNIPEG — Connor McClennon completed his first career WHL hat-trick by tallying one of the Ice’s three third-period goals, helping lift Winnipeg (14-11-1) past Brandon (12-15-1).

THUNDERBIRDS 2 SILVERTIPS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Roddy Ross turned aside 32-of-33 shots, while Andrej Kukuca and Conner Roulett supplied the offence in Seattle’s (8-13-3) narrow win over Everett (17-6-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
