Hamilton and Niagara Region bracing for freezing rain warning

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Hamilton and Niagara Region.

The latest blast of wintry weather is associated with a Colorado Low that will track over southern Ontario on Sunday.

The national weather agency is forecasting several hours of freezing rain starting Sunday morning before it transitions to ice pellets mixed with snow and patchy freezing rain early Sunday afternoon.

It says the precipitation is expected to taper off to drizzle or freezing drizzle by Sunday evening with flurries expected overnight.

Some areas will receive 5 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets in addition to the freezing rain.

Complex forecast tomorrow in the GTA. Still looks like a messy mix of snow, ice pellets with a brief period of freezing rain. Winds gusting to 70km/h will make it hurt to go outside. 5-10cm for most areas but up to 15cm as you head east along hwy 401. #HamOnt gets more ice. pic.twitter.com/A8cGPwolqe — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 30, 2019

Environment Canada says strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h coupled with ice accretion on tree branches and power lines could cause power outages.

It says highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

