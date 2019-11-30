Menu


Hamilton and Niagara Region bracing for freezing rain warning

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 30, 2019 9:33 pm
A freezing rain warning is in effect Sunday for Hamilton and Niagara.
A freezing rain warning is in effect Sunday for Hamilton and Niagara. Photo/Jason Getz

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Hamilton and Niagara Region.

The latest blast of wintry weather is associated with a Colorado Low that will track over southern Ontario on Sunday.

The national weather agency is forecasting several hours of freezing rain starting Sunday morning before it transitions to ice pellets mixed with snow and patchy freezing rain early Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Winter weather travel advisory warns of freezing rain, snow for Greater Toronto Area

It says the precipitation is expected to taper off to drizzle or freezing drizzle by Sunday evening with flurries expected overnight.

Some areas will receive 5 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets in addition to the freezing rain.

Environment Canada says strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h coupled with ice accretion on tree branches and power lines could cause power outages.

It says highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

