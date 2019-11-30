Menu

Special weather statement warns of freezing rain, snow for Toronto

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 11:44 am
Freezing rain is in the forecast for Toronto on Sunday.
Freezing rain is in the forecast for Toronto on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto warning of freezing rain and snow around the city on Sunday.

In a statement released Saturday, Environment Canada said a low pressure system will bring a “messy mix” of winter weather.

“Some areas could see several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets before transitioning to light snow or freezing drizzle Sunday afternoon,” the statement said.

“Light snow is then expected to continue through Sunday night before tapering off Monday morning.”

The weather agency said the city could see up to 10 centimeters of snowfall or ice pellets with wind gusts up to 70 kilometers an hour.

They warn road conditions could become hazardous.

