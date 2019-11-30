Montreal faces Philadelphia on 5-game home slide

Send this page to someone via email

Philadelphia Flyers (14-7-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (11-9-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal takes on Philadelphia looking to end its five-game home slide.

The Canadiens are 5-6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal has converted on 18.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 14 power-play goals.

The Flyers are 6-2-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia has surrendered 10 power-play goals, stopping 86.5% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 7, Philadelphia won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 22 points, scoring seven goals and registering 15 assists. Shea Weber has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 16 total assists and has collected 24 points. Claude Giroux has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.