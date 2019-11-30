Buffalo visits Toronto after Eichel’s 2 goal-game

Send this page to someone via email

Buffalo Sabres (12-10-4, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (12-11-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host Buffalo after Jack Eichel scored two goals in the Sabres’ 6-4 win against the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs are 4-5-1 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Toronto ranks eighth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Morgan Rielly with 0.6.

The Sabres are 6-4-0 against the rest of their division. Buffalo has scored 15 power-play goals, converting on 18.3% of chances.

In their last matchup on Nov. 29, Buffalo won 6-4. Eichel recorded a team-high 3 points for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 30 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 14 assists. William Nylander has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Eichel leads the Sabres with 34 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 18 assists. Victor Olofsson has recorded four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: Rasmus Dahlin: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.