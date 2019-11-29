Menu

Sports

QMJHL Roundup: Friday, November 29, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 10:42 pm

CHARLOTTETOWN – Thomas Casey completed his hat trick 1:53 into overtime as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Val-d’Or Foreurs 4-3 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Xavier Fortin also scored for the Islanders (15-10-4), while Matthew Welsh made 26 saves for the win.

Jacob Gaucher, Rudolfs Polcs and Justin Robidas supplied the offence for the Foreurs (12-12-3).

Francesco Lapenna stopped 46 shots for Val-d’Or.

Charlottetown went 1 for 7 on the power play and the Foreurs were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

WILDCATS 8 ARMADA 5

MONCTON, N.B. — Alexander Khovanov struck twice as the Wildcats defeated Blainville-Boisbriand.

Story continues below advertisement

Francis Langlois’s goal 5:08 into the third period was the winner for Moncton (21-5-0), while Zachary L’Heureux, Jeremy McKenna, Mika Cyr, Jakob Pelletier and Mark Rumsey rounded out the attack.

Yaroslav Likhachev had two goals for the Armada (13-11-2), while Nathan Lavoie, Maxim Bykov and Blake Richardson also scored.

HUSKIES 4 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — William Rouleau put away the winner 12:25 into the third period as Rouyn-Noranda doubled the Drakkar.

Mathieu Gagnon, Alex Beaucage and Vincent Marleau also scored for the Huskies (14-10-3).

Gabriel Fortier and Nathan Legare scored for Baie-Comeau (11-12-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
