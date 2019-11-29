2 in serious condition after being stabbed near Mississauga’s Square One mall

Two men are in serious condition after being stabbed near Mississauga’s Square One mall Friday evening.
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of City Centre Drive and Kariya Gate, just southeast of the mall, shortly after 7:45 p.m.
A Peel Paramedics spokesperson the two victims, who are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, had serious injuries.
However, the spokesperson said they were stabilized and taken to hospital by paramedics.
Police said investigators are searching for two male suspects.
