Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 in serious condition after being stabbed near Mississauga’s Square One mall

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 8:45 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 8:46 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two men are in serious condition after being stabbed near Mississauga’s Square One mall Friday evening.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of City Centre Drive and Kariya Gate, just southeast of the mall, shortly after 7:45 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson the two victims, who are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, had serious injuries.

READ MORE: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

However, the spokesperson said they were stabilized and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police said investigators are searching for two male suspects.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policePeel ParamedicsMississauga crimeMississauga newsMississauga stabbingMississauga stabbingsSquare One stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.