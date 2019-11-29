Vancouver police hunt for man accused of assaulting, robbing 61-year-old shopkeep

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man accused of seriously injuring a 61-year-old shopkeep in an attempted robbery.

According to police, it happened around 6 p.m. on Oct. 21, at the 888 Mini Market near Beach Avenue and Hornby Street.

Police say the suspect approached the store clerk, assaulted him, then tried to rob the store before fleeing westbound on Beach Avenue.

“It was a violent robbery that left our victim seriously assaulted,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

It is not clear what, if anything, the suspect actually stole from the store.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid-30s. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, a black sweatshirt, and black and grey plaid pajama pants.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam video captured in the area at the time is asked to contact Vancouver police.

