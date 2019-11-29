Woman from Halifax killed in early morning crash in Cow Bay: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A single-vehicle crash east of Halifax has claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman.

RCMP say the woman was driving in the Cow Bay area at 5 a.m. Friday when her vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

The woman, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 1 sent to hospital after crash on Highway 7 near Saint John

Her name was not released, but police confirmed she was from Halifax.

An RCMP collision analyst was dispatched to the intersection of Cow Bay Road and Bissett Road.

Story continues below advertisement