Fatal Crash

Woman from Halifax killed in early morning crash in Cow Bay: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 3:58 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

A single-vehicle crash east of Halifax has claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman.

RCMP say the woman was driving in the Cow Bay area at 5 a.m. Friday when her vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

The woman, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not released, but police confirmed she was from Halifax.

An RCMP collision analyst was dispatched to the intersection of Cow Bay Road and Bissett Road.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
RCMPNova ScotiaHalifaxFatal CrashNova Scotia RCMPCow Bay
