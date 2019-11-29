Menu

Canada

House fire in southwestern New Brunswick forces family of three from their home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 1:40 pm
The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed. .
The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed. . The Canadian Red Cross

A house fire in southwestern New Brunswick has forced a family of three from their home near St. Stephen.

The Canadian Red Cross says no one was injured after the fire broke out Friday around 3 a.m. on Mohannes Road, which is near the Canada-U.S. border.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP look for information as they investigate suspicious fire in Cap-Pelé

Red Cross volunteers offered help to a couple and their adult son, providing them with emergency lodging, food and clothing.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
