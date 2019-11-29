House fire in southwestern New Brunswick forces family of three from their home

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire in southwestern New Brunswick has forced a family of three from their home near St. Stephen.

The Canadian Red Cross says no one was injured after the fire broke out Friday around 3 a.m. on Mohannes Road, which is near the Canada-U.S. border.

Red Cross volunteers offered help to a couple and their adult son, providing them with emergency lodging, food and clothing.

