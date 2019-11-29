Phone lines down at Kelowna General Hospital, says Interior Health

Interior Health says phone lines are down at Kelowna General Hospital, but that services are not being impacted.
Noting that phone calls to the hospital may not go through at this time, Interior Health says it is working with Telus to address the problem as quickly as possible.
Interior Health added that some of its sites in the Okanagan are also being impacted.
Anyone with emergency health care needs are asked to phone 911 or to visit KGH’s emergency department.
