Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Phone lines down at Kelowna General Hospital, says Interior Health

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 1:07 pm
Calls to Kelowna General Hospital may not go through, as Interior Health says phone lines to the hospital are down.
Calls to Kelowna General Hospital may not go through, as Interior Health says phone lines to the hospital are down. Global News

Interior Health says phone lines are down at Kelowna General Hospital, but that services are not being impacted.

Noting that phone calls to the hospital may not go through at this time, Interior Health says it is working with Telus to address the problem as quickly as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Interior Health added that some of its sites in the Okanagan are also being impacted.

Anyone with emergency health care needs are asked to phone 911 or to visit KGH’s emergency department.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganInterior HealthTelusKelowna General HospitalKGHPhone Lines
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.