Phone lines down at Kelowna General Hospital, says Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health says phone lines are down at Kelowna General Hospital, but that services are not being impacted.

Noting that phone calls to the hospital may not go through at this time, Interior Health says it is working with Telus to address the problem as quickly as possible.

Phone lines to Kelowna General Hospital and some other Interior Health sites in the Okanagan are currently down. Services at KGH and other sites are not impacted. Anyone with emergency health care needs should contact 9-1-1 or go to the emergency department. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/coEU15CyZ3 — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) November 29, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Interior Health added that some of its sites in the Okanagan are also being impacted.

Anyone with emergency health care needs are asked to phone 911 or to visit KGH’s emergency department.