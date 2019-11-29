Menu

Crime

Waterloo man arrested after barricading himself in apartment: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 11:31 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a Waterloo apartment on Thursday night.

They say the man was speaking with a couple of other people when the conversation escalated into an argument before the man allegedly pulled out a knife.

Police say the man then damaged some property before barricading himself in his apartment.

Officers were called to a building on Cedarbrae Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. after a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

After a short negotiation, the man was arrested peacefully.

He is facing charges of assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, utter threats and mischief to property.

