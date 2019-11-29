Menu

Canada

Guelph police trying to locate missing teenager

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 29, 2019 9:55 am
Guelph police are asking for assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old. .
Guelph police are asking for assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old. . Guelph police

Guelph police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

They have released a photo of 14-year-old Kassandra Newberry.

Police are asking anyone who sees her or has information into her whereabouts to contact them at 519-824-1212.

No other information was provided by Guelph police, but Global News has reached out for more details.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelphmissing personGuelph police missing personGuelph missing teenagerKassandra NewberryKassandra Newberry GuelphKassandra Newberry missing
