Guelph police trying to locate missing teenager

Guelph police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

They have released a photo of 14-year-old Kassandra Newberry.

Police are asking anyone who sees her or has information into her whereabouts to contact them at 519-824-1212.

No other information was provided by Guelph police, but Global News has reached out for more details.

