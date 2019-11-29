Guelph police trying to locate missing teenager

Guelph police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.
They have released a photo of 14-year-old Kassandra Newberry.
Police are asking anyone who sees her or has information into her whereabouts to contact them at 519-824-1212.
No other information was provided by Guelph police, but Global News has reached out for more details.
