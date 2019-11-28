Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police investigating 3 reported break-ins in Innisfil, Bradford

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 6:09 pm
Officers are looking for witnesses and anyone who may have security footage.
Officers are looking for witnesses and anyone who may have security footage. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating three break-ins that took place in Innisfil and Bradford during the early morning hours of Thursday.

At about 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a church in the area of Line 9 and Yonge Street in Bradford for a report of a break-in, police say.

At 4:54 a.m., officers say they were dispatched to another break-in at a store on Yonge Street in Stroud.

READ MORE: 2 youth arrested in relation to lockdown at Midland school, 1 to face criminal charges

Then, at 5:24 a.m., officers were called to a school in the 5th Line and Yonge Street area of Lefroy for a third break-in, police add.

Officers are looking for witnesses and anyone who may have security footage.

Those with information can contact detectives at 705-436-2141, ext. 1023, 905-775-3311, ext. 1057, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

