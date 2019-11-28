Menu

Crime

$10K of musical instruments stolen in Grand Forks break-in: Police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 3:01 pm
Grand Forks RCMP say a guitar, two banjos and a mandolin were stolen during the break-in on Nov. 26.
Grand Forks RCMP say a guitar, two banjos and a mandolin were stolen during the break-in on Nov. 26. Global News

Police in Grand Forks, B.C., say they’re investigating a break and enter, where $10,000 worth of instruments were stolen earlier this week.

According to police, the theft took place in a residence along the 6400 block of 6th Street on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and that several high-end instruments were taken.

READ MORE: Charges laid against two men following targeted break and enter: Kelowna RCMP

Police are asking for residents to be on the lookout for the following items: a Larrivee six-string guitar in a black case with blue lining; two five-string banjos, one brown in color and the other black; and a mandolin in a black pouch.

RCMP say they’re continuing their investigation, but are asking the public that if they see these items in the community, or in a ‘buy and sell’ website, to report them to police.

Kelowna RCMP disrupt break and enter, 2 men arrested
Kelowna RCMP disrupt break and enter, 2 men arrested
